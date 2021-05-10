CBI releases name of man killed in Cañon City police shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by police in Cañon City earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. May 1 near the Quality Inn at Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue. Investigators said two Cañon City police officers were trying to contact 28-year-old Dalton Lee Buckholz, who was driving near the motel. At some point, shots were fired by the two officers, according to investigators.

Buckholz died of his injuries. A passenger in the car was also shot, but is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

“Although there have been a number of unconfirmed reports circulating about the circumstances of the case, because of the active nature of the investigation involving the officer-involved shooting, specific details cannot be released at this time,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday.

The two officers involved remain on administrative leave per department policy.