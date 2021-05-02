One man killed, another injured in Cañon City police shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo — Two men were shot, one fatally, by police in Cañon City Saturday night, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

According to the CBI, which is investigating the shooting, it happened on Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators said the officers were trying to contact a driver near the Quality Inn motel. At some point, shots were fired by two officers. The circumstances of the contact and the shooting were not immediately clear.

A 28-year-old man was shot and later died of his injuries.

Another 20-year-old man in the same car was also shot but is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

The officers who fired the shots are on administrative leave per department policy.