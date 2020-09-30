CBI investigating in-custody death of man arrested on DUI charges

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man arrested on DUI charges died in Colorado State Patrol custody Wednesday morning.

Investigators said just before 6:30 a.m., a Colorado State Patrol sergeant pulled a driver over on suspicion of DUI on Interstate 25 at the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from New Mexico, was arrested without incident, according to CBI. He was seated upright in the back passenger seat of the patrol car to be taken to the Las Animas County Jail, according to CBI.

About 13 miles into the journey, the sergeant pulled over to check on the suspect, according to CBI. He discovered the man wasn’t breathing, initiated CPR, and immediately called emergency personnel, according to CBI.

The man was taken to the hospital in Trinidad, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

CBI said the Colorado State Patrol asked for their help in investigating the man’s death.

Per standard agency policy, the sergeant has been put on administrative leave, according to CBI.