CBI investigating after man found dead in burning garage in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in a burning garage in Rocky Ford earlier this month.

Investigators said just after 1 a.m. November 1, Rocky Ford police and firefighters responded to a detached garage fire at a home on North 14th Street. They found a man dead inside the garage.

Investigators said the man’s death has been ruled a homicide. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area before the fire is asked to call Rocky Ford police at 719-254-3344.