Map provided by the city of Colorado Springs shows the downtown roads that will be closed Friday for the Ride for the Brand Cattle Drive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Ride for the Brand Cattle Drive returns to downtown Colorado Springs Friday.

The cattle drive begins at high noon at Tejon Street and Monument Street. It heads south on Tejon Street, ending at Vermijo Avenue.

A rolling police escort will be provided for the event. The following road closures will be in place:

Tejon Street between Monument Street and Dale Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westbound Vermijo Avenue will be closed between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The cattle drive kicks off the Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo. The festivities start Friday, and the rodeo is Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. Tap here for more information.