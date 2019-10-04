Cats rescued from Pueblo shelter now up for adoption

This photo provided by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shows one of the cats that will soon be up for adoption.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine of the cats that were seized from a Pueblo shelter earlier this month have been made available for adoption, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. HSPPR says it hopes others will be available for adoption soon.

The cats, named Appreggro, Comet, Dayanara, Pip, Sempre, Dorien, Mongoose, Jack Sparrow, and Paisley, are around six months old.

This photo provided by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shows one of the cats that is up for adoption.

A total of 135 cats were seized from the Steel City Alley Cat Coalition earlier this month. The humane society has asked the district attorney to file neglect charges involving all 135 of the cats.

On Monday, the humane society legally assumed ownership of 130 of the cats. The owner of the coalition paid the cost of care required by law to retain ownership of five of the cats, according to HSPPR. HSPPR is keeping them for her while the case goes through the court system.

HSPPR said they have reunited several of the cats with their owners. HSPPR gave the owners information about the diseases the cats may have been exposed to at the coalition.

The remaining cats are now undergoing processing for adoption. Many of them still need to be spayed and neutered, and most of them are still under quarantine. Some are being treated for ringworm infections and other diseases.

HSPPR said a small group of cats had infections that have cleared up, and some were not infected at all.

