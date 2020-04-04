Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, and Fuel Church feeds Colorado Springs community in April

COLORADO SPRINGS — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs, and Fuel Church have all joined forces to create a mobile feeding program for members in our community without access to hot meals.

Catholic Charities has volunteered to provide all the food, Fuel Church will be crafting the meals, and meals will be distributed from The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Truck. They realize vulnerable members of our community are going hungry, and our goal is to provide hot meals for them during the month of April.

“I applaud the leadership of Fuel Church and the Salvation Army who just keep saying “yes” when they could have said “no,” said CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. “People living on the margins are more vulnerable than ever during this crisis, and food scarcity is a frightening reality. This effort addresses that issue, head-on and demonstrates how incredible our faith community is during these times of need.”

Mobile Feeding Program

The Salvation Army “Food Truck” will be at:

Dorchester Park- 1130 S. Nevada Ave. Monday and Friday: 1 -3 pm

West Side Cares – 2808 W. Colorado Ave. Wednesday 1 -3 pm

If you, or you know of anyone who would benefit from a hot meal, please let them know we will all be there!

To help support this program: call us individually or send support to :

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – 719-636-2345 — CCharitiesCC.org Drop food donations: Marian House, 14 W Bijou Street M-F 8 am – Noon

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs – 719-636-3891 — TSACS.org Drop off food and hygiene items: 908 Yuma Street M-F 8 am- 5 pm

Fuel Church- 719-373-1882 — fuelchurch.org

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 150 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 100% of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to TSACS.org

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Inc. is the social service arm of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. It was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) human service organization in 1968. It is currently one of over 1,600 Catholic Charities USA social service agencies in the United States. Catholic Charities provides social services throughout a 10-county area with most of the services targeted to people living in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, El Paso County and Douglas County. The agency is accredited by the Council on Accreditation and provides services to people of all races, backgrounds, and beliefs. Catholic Charities Provides Help and Creates Hope for people who are poor and vulnerable in our area through the efforts of a wide range of programs and services. Catholic Charities serves anyone in need regardless of religion, race, gender, age, disability, socioeconomic level or background.

About Fuel Church

Fuel Church’s desire is to ignite spiritual, cultural, and relational lasting transformation in the individual, the family, the church, the community, and the world by creating opportunities for CONNECTION, TRAINING, AND EQUIPPING that will lead to MULTIPLICATION. Ephesians 4:11-16)