Catalytic converters stolen from District 11 vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several catalytic converters were stolen from Colorado Springs School District 11 vehicles over the Independence Day weekend, according to the district.

The district’s facilities director, Terry Seaman, said they are still working to catalog the damage, but at least 10 catalytic converters were removed from district white fleet vehicles. Several maintenance trucks and one food delivery truck were impacted.

Seaman said because no school buses were impacted, there won’t be any disruption to the district’s ability to open schools on time this fall.

“The unfortunate thing for me is that this theft will require us to divert funding to repair the vehicles instead of putting that funding into our schools,” he said.