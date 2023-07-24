(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a cat on Monday, July 24, that had apparently been in a bit of a predicament for an entire week!

CSFD tweeted about the kitty, named Summer, who had been hiding in a very tall tree for a week.

In photos shared by CSFD, you can see how tall of a ladder was needed to reach the far-up feline. She was brought down successfully, to the safety of a crate and some tasty treats.

Thanks to the help of Fire Station 4 and its crew, Summer was reunited with her family, in what CSFD called a “purrrrfect outcome.”