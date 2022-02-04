Castle Rock prepares for 10th Annual Bull Riding event; here’s what you need to know

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The 10th Annual Castle Rock Bull Riding event is almost here!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena. The one-day event will feature over 100 bucking bulls and riders as well as over 30 vendors and plenty of concessions.

Doors open at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Event times are set for 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketbud.com, Murdoch’s in Castle Rock, and at the door if any tickets are left.

For more information, call (719) 641-3233.