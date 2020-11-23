Cascade and Denver residents can enter to win beer delivered by reindeer

CASCADE, Colo. — Breckenridge Brewery is offering people in Cascade and Denver a chance to get beer delivered by reindeer this holiday season.

The Anheuser-Busch-owned brewer is teaming up with Moon Deer Ranch to deliver 10 Christmas Ale mini-kegs, with reindeer in tow. Each delivery will also include a 12-pack of Christmas Ale and some Christmas Ale merchandise. As the beer is being delivered, recipients can feed and pet the reindeer and take photos.

The brewery is giving away five deliveries in Cascade (Colorado’s North Pole) and five in Denver.

The rein-beer will be delivered December 5 or 6.

Residents have until December 2 to enter.

To be eligible, entrants must live in the 80809 zip code in Cascade, or one of the following zip codes in Denver:

80010, 80011, 80012, 80013, 80014, 80015, 80016, 80017, 80018, 80019, 80020,

80020, 80021, 80022, 80026, 80027, 80030, 80031, 80033, 80107, 80108, 80109,

80110, 80111, 80112, 80113, 80116, 80123, 80120, 80121, 80122, 80123, 80124,

80125, 80126, 80127, 80128, 80129, 80130, 80134, 80135, 80137, 80138, 80215,

80222, 80228, 80234, 80240, 80202, 80203, 80204, 80205, 80206, 80207, 80209,

80210, 80211, 80212, 80214, 80215, 80216, 80218, 80219, 80220, 80221, 80222,

80223, 80224, 80225, 80226, 80227, 80228, 80229, 80230, 80231, 80232, 80233,

80235, 80236, 80237, 80238, 80239, 80241, 80246, 80247, 80249, 80260, 80301,

80302, 80303, 80304, 80305, 80401, 80403, 80465, 80501, 80503, 80601, 80602,

80603, 80614, 80640

Tap here for more information and to enter.