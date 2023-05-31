CASA of the Pikes Peak region needs volunteers to be a voice for kids in court.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region (CASA) are calling on community members to become CASA Volunteers.

CASA said, “For many children across Colorado, the beginning of summer break signifies relaxation and fun, but for the thousands of Colorado children living in abusive or unstable homes, summer break can create additional stress and uncertainty.”

If you would like to know more about how to volunteer or become a Court Appointed Special Advocate. The next Volunteer Information Sessions will be on June 13 and June 21. You can sign up with the link above.

Without a school routine, these children can be placed into unpredictable situations where abuse or neglect can easily go undetected, according to CASA.

About CASA

CASA is a charitable organization founded in 1989 Serving El Paso and Teller Counties. The Organization’s mission is to recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers in its Dependency & Neglect program to provide a voice and advocate for children of child abuse and neglect.