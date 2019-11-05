Care and Share giving away 380,000 pounds of food at mobile distribution events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank will supply more than 1,000 southern Colorado families with nutritious food at four mobile distribution events this month.

The events are:

This Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs facility at 2605 Preamble Point

This Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at the Pueblo facility at 100 Greenhorn Drive

Next Saturday, November 16, from 12-4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs facility at 2605 Preamble Point

Next Saturday, November 16, from 12-4 p.m. at the Pueblo facility at 100 Greenhorn Drive

Care and Share said they have 380,000 pounds of food to distribute, which is more than previous distribution events. Families and individuals will be supplied with fresh produce and staple items, such as apples, grapes, oranges, milk, frozen meals, beans, and peanut butter.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending one of the events:

Care and Share will be distributing food starting exactly at 12 p.m. Neighbors will not be allowed to arrive early. There will be plenty of food.

It is a drive-thru style distribution. Volunteers and staff will load food directly into cars.

Neighbors will be asked several self-declared questions upon arrival, such as household size and income eligibility.

Care and Share encourages people to come both weekends.