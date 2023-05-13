Care and Share Food Bank receives $1.5 Million grant

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Care and Share Food Bank is fighting hunger with a $1.5 million grant from El Paso County’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Michael Duran

“It’s a hard time for people in El Paso County in our state. Right now, food prices are about ten percent higher this month than they were a year ago,” said Nate Springer, CEO and President of Care and Share.

Despite the end of the pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program– also known as SNAP benefits– Care and Share is still providing high-demand ingredients like meat, eggs, margarine, cereal and more.

Reduced funding and high food inflation have made putting food on the table a struggle for some in El Paso County. Care and Share’s partnerships with food banks and food pantries reported a 20 percent increase in the need for food.

Out of the Food Bank’s 293 partnerships across Southern Colorado, one-third serves El Paso County, according to Springer.

“Last fiscal year, we served 203,000 people across Southern Colorado. We think we will serve more people than that this year,” stated Springer.

And it’s not just families who are trying to get a hot, nutritious meal.

“We’re seeing young professionals, college graduates, full-time employees, teachers, nurses, active military,” said Springer. “So, people are really struggling out there.”

Care and Share will give out about 21 million pounds of food in 2023, which is equivalent to about 17.5 million meals, per Springer.

“When people are in need, our community really steps up. This food will really go a long way to help people get over the hump here over the next many months,” stated Springer.