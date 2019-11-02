Care and Share collecting pumpkins to donate to local farms

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 photo, Schuyler Gail feeds pumpkins to pigs at the family’s Climbing Tree Farm in New Lebanon, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank is once again collecting leftover pumpkins to feed animals at local farms.

The food bank will be collecting pumpkins from Friday through November 10 at their Colorado Springs distribution center at 2605 Preamble Point.

Donors should put their pumpkins in the large totes on the northeast side of the property, near the greenhouse.

Pumpkins must be natural, without paint, clear sealants, or other decorations that might hurt the animals.

Pumpkins will be donated to Heritage Bell Farms, Vogl Homestead, and Viresco Farms. The farmers will use the pumpkins to feed their animals, mainly pigs.