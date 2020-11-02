Care and Share collecting leftover pumpkins for farm animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank is once again collecting leftover Halloween pumpkins to feed local farm animals.

Pumpkins are being collected at Care and Share’s Colorado Springs Distribution Center at 2605 Preamble Point until Sunday, November 15. Simply drive through Care and Share’s parking lot and place pumpkin donations in the large totes that are located on the northeast side of the property, near the greenhouse.

Donated pumpkins must be natural, without paint, clear sealants, or any other decor that could be harmful to the animals.

The donated pumpkins will be given to Vogl Homestead Farm, who will use them to feed their animals.