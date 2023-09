(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A large car fire and plume of smoke resulted in the closure of Highway 50 in Pueblo West on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded just before 1 p.m. on Thursday to a single car on fire on Highway 50. COTrip said the fire happened between CO-45 and Purcell Boulevard.

Courtesy: Felicia Griego

CSP said the driver was taken to the hospital, their injuries are unknown. The plume of smoke shut down Hwy 50 for a time, but it has since reopened.