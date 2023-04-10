(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had to free someone trapped in a car after it crashed into a brick wall in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Platte Avenue.

CSFD posted about the crash on Twitter just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, and said a person was trapped in the car.

According to CSFD on the scene, the car crashed through the concrete wall, partially into a neighbor’s yard. A technical rescue unit had to be called out because the blocks of the wall encased the car, trapping the person inside the car and limiting rescue crews’ access.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer

The person was freed from the car about 20 minutes later, before being taken to the hospital. No word on what may have led to the crash, but CSFD said the person was in stable condition.