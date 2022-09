COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews from Black Forest Fire Rescue and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had to stabilize two houses after a car crashed into them Thursday morning.

Black Forest Fire Rescue said the crash happened at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, when a car hit two separate homes. Black Forest said the homes had to be stabilized with temporary shoring to keep them from collapsing.









The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. No word on what caused the crash, or any arrests.