(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a car that had crashed into a house on the south side of the city on Thursday, Aug. 3.

CSFD posted about the crash just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, and said the crash happened at the intersection of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Eastmeadow Drive.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the Heavy Rescue Team would be setting up supports on the home due to structural damage.

Thankfully no injuries were reported in the crash. CSFD said crews would be on scene for several hours, so drivers in the area should watch for emergency crews and use slower speeds.