Car crashes into Colorado Springs firehouse Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man driving a U-Haul crashed into a fire station.

Colorado Springs Police Department said a man had a medical episode causing him to drive into Fire Station 7. This is off of Palmer Park and Academy.

Officials said the man drove across the median into the south bound lane where he hit a tree and then slammed into two cars pushing one of them into the garage of the fire station.

The man went to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Officials said the crashes are still under investigation.