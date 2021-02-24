Car crashes into business in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — One person sustained minor injuries when a car crashed into the entrance of a Cañon City business Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11:45 a.m. on westbound Main Street near the intersection with Seventh Street. A driver was trying to park his car when he began to choke on an unknown object, according to police. He tried to hit the brake, but accidentally hit the gas, causing the car to crash into the business.

Police said one of the business’s employees was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.