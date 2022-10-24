(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A van crashed into an occupied home on Monday after a crash sent it off the road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:55 p.m., officers with the Gold Hill division responded to the intersection of East Uintah Street and North El Paso Street on a two-car crash.

Through their investigation, officers discovered a Chevrolet sedan was travelling east on Uintah and attempted to make a left turn onto northbound El Paso and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A Ford van was travelling west on Uintah and crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. The van then travelled off the roadway and crashed into a home with people inside.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the van and the people inside the home were uninjured. CSPD said speed and impairment are not considered factors in the crash.

Westbound Uintah is closed at North Franklin Street and southbound El Paso is closed at San Miguel for the crash investigation, drivers are urged to avoid the area.