Four injured in crash after car hits deer on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people were injured in a crash that happened after a car hit a deer on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 9:20 p.m., a car hit a deer on southbound I-25 just north of Fillmore Street. The occupants pulled over to the left shoulder to inspect the damage, according to police. A second crash then occurred, involving another southbound car.

Police said a total of four people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The interstate was closed at Garden of the Gods Road for several hours while crews investigated the crash. It reopened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.