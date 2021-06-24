Car burglaries at multiple gyms has CSPD searching for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after several cars were burglarized in gym parking lot across Colorado Springs.

They are asking for help identifying and locating two female suspects wanted in regards to the burglaries. Police say the gyms include 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness, and Villa Sport.

We are seeking community assistance identifying & locating two female suspects, wanted in regards to multiple burglarized motor vehicles at gyms. The gyms include, 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness and Villa Sport. pic.twitter.com/xWsEjGGEZH — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2021

According to police, the women smashed the back window and removed wallets, purses, and other items, then immediately went to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and other locations and used the stolen credit cards.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.