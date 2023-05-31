(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Cañon City’s only public pool is permanently closing due to mechanical and structural issues.

The announcement of the R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool closure was made on Facebook on Friday, May 26 by the Cañon City Recreation and Park District. According to the Recreation District, the Icabone Pool has served the Cañon City community since 1967.

“When constructed it had an estimated lifespan of 25 to 30 years,” said the Recreation District. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of District boards, staffs, and maintenance crews over the past 56-years the pool was able to double its expected lifespan. This is a credit to numerous people and we thank them all for their incredible service.”

The Recreation district outlined the numerous issues that have forced the pool to close, after aquatics engineers inspected it in May:

Fiberglass liner must be replaced

High-speed sand filters must be replaced

Pump must be replaced

All pipes, valves, and fittings must be replaced

Smaller pipes make it impossible to meet current current water filtration code

Structural issues with the concrete between the outer pad and the pool body

Diving board pedestals must be replaced

Wading pool is not in compliance – closed on May 9

Courtesy: Cañon City Recreation and Park District

The Recreation District said, due to these issues, repairing or remodeling the facility is not an option. However, the Recreation District said it was created with the purpose of owning and operating a swimming pool, and is hoping to meet with community members to come up with a solution for replacing the facility.

“We are encouraging the community to meet with us and come up with options for the replacement of R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool and what to do next. We truly want your feedback. Please know that replacement of the Icabone Pool, an outdoor seasonal facility, will cost a minimum $8 million. Aquatics facilities, indoor or outdoor, are very expensive and are currently built to have a lifespan of 40 to 50 years,” said the Recreation District.

The closure was made for the safety of all who utilize the facility, the district said, adding that they hope a new facility can be created to serve the community moving forward.