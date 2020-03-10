Cañon City woman killed in Highway 50 crash

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police have released the name of a woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 50 in Cañon City Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 50 at Berry Parkway. Police said a Toyota Rav 4 was headed westbound approaching the intersection when it hit a 2007 Jeep Cherokee in the right turn lane. The Rav 4 driver overcorrected and the car rolled, according to police.

The driver was ejected and died on the scene. She has been identified as Lisa Haynie, 54, of Cañon City.

Police said Haynie was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, according to police.