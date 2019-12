CAÑON CITY, Colo — The Cañon City Police Department and Investigations Divisions conducted an undercover operation at the Cañon City Walmart to target theft from the store.

Plainclothes officers worked inside the store posing as shoppers who were in communication with uniformed officers outside the store.

The operation resulted in two arrests on Felony charges.

45-year-old Kristopher Brackin of Cañon City was arrested for Second Degree Burglary and Theft ($50 to $300).