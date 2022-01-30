Cañon City prepares to celebrate 150th anniversary

The 150th banners start to go up around Cañon City: Ashley Smith, Cañon City Mayor

Cañon City, Colo – Cañon City is reaching a milestone in 2022, as the city is getting ready to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its incorporation in 1872.

Already city leaders have laid out some of the events for the sesquicentennial celebration:

Sesquicentennial Gala – March 31, 2022

150th Jubilee & Fireworks – April 2, 2022

Cañon Turns 150 Concert – September 17, 2022

Reintroduce Temple Cañon and Ute Tribe Celebration – October 8, 2022

The city will also be holding special themed First Friday events each month starting in February with the theme Stones & Bones: Paleontology & Geology

If you are looking for a fun way to be involved with the planning, Fremont Center for the Arts will be holding a Then and Now Exhibit in April. They are looking for submissions of re-creations of moments in time in Cañon City.

