Suspicious package found at Cañon City post office

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Officials with the Cañon City Police Department and Cañon City Fire Department were on scene after a call of a suspicious package found inside the Post Office Saturday.

An employee reportedly found the package when they opened the post office in the morning. The employee took the package to the parking lot, left it there, and called police.

The suspicious package was wrapped in duct tape, and had no address or any other information on it.

The post office was closed while they waited for the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad determined there was no threat, as the package only contained some candy and a t-shirt.

The post office has since been reopened. All operations have been resumed.