CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Community concerns, focused on Rudd Park in Cañon City, prompted action by the police department on Tuesday.

Officers say they arrested one juvenile on a warrant and charged four others with marijuana offenses.

18-year-old Destinee Choe-Dray, of Cañon City, was ticketed for General Smoking Restrictions. 18-year-old Christopher Wilson, of Penrose, was ticketed for Providing Tobacco to an Underage Person.

Cañon City Police say additional charges are pending.