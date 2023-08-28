(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a man who was last seen on July 26.

According to CCPD, Gary Thornton was reported missing from the Cañon City area by family on Sunday, Aug. 20. Police said Thornton was last seen on July 26 and it is unusual for the family to not have heard from him in this long.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

Thornton is described as a white man, 5’10”, 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Thornton may also be driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate AUBR22.

If you have any information on Thornton’s whereabouts please contact CCPD Detective Kyle Hance at 719-276-5600.