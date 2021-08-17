Cañon City Police reports death by hanging investigation

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– Cañon City Police officers responded on Monday, Aug. 16, around 6:42 p.m. to a report of a person hanging from a tree in the 300 block of N. 16th Street.

Officers located the individual, a 59-year old man, and cut him down, immediately beginning life-saving efforts until the Cañon City Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene. All saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Currently the department is investigating the death of the individual, and updates, when appropriate, will be provided for this story.

The initial investigation has determined that there is nothing suspicious about the person’s death.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of the deceased’s identity