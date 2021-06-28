Cañon City police report multiple unlicensed teens driving UTV’s

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are reminding people, particularly teenagers, that Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV’s) and off-high vehicles (OHV’s) are not street legal in Cañon City.

According to the department, officers have received calls from concerned citizens.

“We have received a lot of complaints about young teenagers (not licensed) driving or otherwise operating low powered scooters in the city,” the department said in a statement. “These complaints include (3-4) people per scooter. This is extremely dangerous and can be charged as careless/reckless driving behavior.”

Courtesy of the Cañon City Police Department

For more information, visit the Canon City Police Department’s website.