Cañon City Police Department hosts seventh National Night Out

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– The Cañon City Police Department hosted its seventh annual National Night Out event in Macon Plaza tonight. The event is designed to help build a stronger partnership between law enforcement and community members.

Those who came out enjoyed events like a dunk tank, free give-a-ways, and safety demos. SoCo Chicken Food Truck also gave out free meals to the first 150 attendees.

(Courtesy of the Cañon City government)

Organizers say it started to rain halfway through the event, but people still stuck it out and stayed for the entire evening.