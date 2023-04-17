(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival will return for the 2023 spring season, featuring all of the events’ fan favorites, including a parade, carnival, local vendors, rodeo, 5k fun run, and plenty of live music.

The Blossom Festival dates back to possibly the 1860s when it began as a celebration of the harvest and the bountiful fruit that came from Cañon City. Today, the festival has expanded to include vendors, food, blossoms, and the largest community-run school jazz band competition in the state.

FOX21 News file photo

The celebrations will begin on Wednesday, May 3 with Wright’s Amusement Carnival at the County Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday, May 7. The parade is held on Saturday at 1 p.m., and the route is between 3rd and 14th streets on Cañon City’s Main Street.

Along the parade route, there will be various food vendors on Main Street, as well as at nearby Veterans Park, serving tacos, hamburgers, pizza, caramel apples, lemonade, snow cones, Polish sausages, corn dogs, and plenty more.

Before the festival, on Friday, April 28, a black-tie “Blossom Ball” will be held at The Abbey in Cañon City, featuring dinner, a DJ, cash bar, and silent auction, which will benefit the 4th of July Fireworks Fund with a portion of the proceeds. Click here to find tickets to the Blossom Ball.

The Blossom Festival is held every year at Veterans Park and the surrounding area.