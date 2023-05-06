(CAÑON CITY) — The 85th annual Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival Parade will begin Saturday afternoon on May 6.

The Blossom Festival is the largest community-run school music competition in the state, according to its website. It features high school and middle school concert bands, jazz bands, orchestras and concert choirs.

To kick off the event, visitors were up bright and early for the annual RunBlossom 5k. The race showcased the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail along with other scenic areas near Centennial Park.

2023’s Festival theme is “Under the Western Sky.” Click here for the weekend event schedule.

Families should plan for the parade, which will start on Main Street between Third and 14th Streets. Handicap parking will be available at the School Administration building located on 14th and Main Streets as well as the County building located at 201 North 6th Street.

Wright’s Amusement Giant Carnival will also be open until midnight. Adults and kids can look forward to a variety of carnival rides including Zero Gravity, Freakout, Zipper and more!

