CANON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City is celebrating 150 years!

During the city’s 150th Jubilee, residents enjoyed old-timey games, fiddlers, a petting zoo, food trucks, historical wagons, tractors and cars. There was also a presentation of the city’s history that included everything from mining, finding dinosaur bones, to the silent movie era and westerns to recreation.

Cañon City was incorporated on April 2, 1872. Today, approximately 1,900 people call the city home.

“We have a lot of energy and excitement, we are really focused on sustainable housing on public safety, on ensuring that we have a transparent and accountable local government,” city council member Amy Schmisseu said. “We want to be a place where people want to live, want to work, want to play. We are right on the Arkansas River. We have over 30 miles of hiking and biking trails right here so it is a wonderful place to be.”

Saturday evening, fireworks were shot off to show off Skyline Drive. There was also a lighting of the new c on skyline which signifies another 150 years.