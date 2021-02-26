California-based El Pollo Loco announces plans to expand to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — California-based chicken chain El Pollo Loco is expanding to Colorado, the company announced Friday.

The company said they plan to open up to five stores in the Colorado Springs area over the next five years. They also plan to open 10 to 15 in the Denver metro area.

There’s no word yet on exactly where the stores will be located or when they will open.

The fire-grilled chicken chain currently has 478 locations in six states. They plan to open 140 more across the country by 2026, according to the company.

The company said the expansion will be driven by two new store designs focusing on drive-thru and takeout business.

“One version has no indoor dining room,” the company said in a press release. “Instead, it caters largely to off-premise sales with a take-out window, a dual drive-thru, parking for curbside pick-up, and patio seating. The second prototype will have a smaller-than-typical dining room that opens up to an expansive patio. This format store will also feature a dual drive-thru and curbside pick-up parking spaces.”

The slimmed-down restaurants will offer the same menu as current locations, according to the company.

The store’s offerings include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls, and salads made with their specialty flame-grilled chicken.