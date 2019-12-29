Cafe Red Point helps build a healthier community

COLORADO SPRINGS— Cafe Red Point is focused on serving food that promotes performance, health, and wellness.

Founder Dan Fuhr believes in including the highest quality ingredients we can find, and make them as simply as we can.

He served up their popular Green Machine Smoothie on FOX21 morning news.

The smoothie has two cups of greens, a cup of pineapple, a cup of coconut water, half of a lime, a teaspoon of ginger, and a tablespoon of honey. All the flavors of pineapple, honey, lime, and ginger come through and you are essentially receiving five servings of fruit and vegetables in one drink.

He topped off the morning with a healthy Mediterranean Salad.

To learn more about Cafe Red Point, click here.