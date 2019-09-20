Cadet pleads guilty for drug charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadet First Class Kevin C. Fagan pled guilty to one charge and one specification of wrongful use of cocaine on Thursday.

The military judge accepted his plea of guilty and sentenced Cadet Fagan to a reprimand, forfeiture of $500 per month for two months, and confinement for 15 days.

Cadet Fagan will now have a federal drug conviction on his record.

Cadet Fagan’s guilty plea was pursuant to a pretrial agreement with the Convening Authority, the USAFA Superintendent.