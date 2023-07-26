(COLORADO) — On Wednesday, July 25, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that the state is cutting Bustang fares in half for the months of August and September.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this. I am thrilled to announce half-price tickets on many Bustang lines for the second year and encourage Coloradans to take advantage of this opportunity to save money,” said Governor Polis. “Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment, and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 30, all fares, including seniors, people with disabilities, and children (2 – 11 years old), will be discounted 50% on the following routes:

West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center (DTC)

RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

Additionally, the Trinidad to Pueblo Bustang Outrider route is currently fare-free through Aug. 31.

During summer 2022, Bustang fares were reduced by 50% and produced a 77% increase in ridership across all lines over the same time period in the previous year, as well as 20% growth in ridership over the previous month. An additional West Line trip was added in September 2022 to keep up with growing demand.

For more information on the 2022 Bustang fare reductions, click here.

Pegasus, Outrider, Bustang to Estes, Bustang to Broncos, and multiple ride ticket packages are not part of the half-fare promotion.