Businesses to reopen after Father’s Day storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several businesses in the Cheyenne Plaza shopping center are getting back on their feet after the Father’s Day hailstorm on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The storm caused flooding and damage to essentially the whole shopping center. About six weeks later, things are starting to get back to normal.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage shut down stores like Bob’s Mattresses and Pet Pantry on the west side for weeks.

“[I’m] ready for people to come in and start shopping again,” said Dustin Hayworth, owner of Pet Pantry.

Caffeinated Cow also closed down for about four days to get needed repairs.

“Being open for a year now, for everyone who said it’s going to be hard, they were right,” said Jake Normant, owner of Caffeinated Cow. “From the way that the process started to what the end result is, the stress was worth it. It stinks, but it was absolutely worth it.”

After our last story about these businesses, the insurance, property owners, and business owners worked everything out.

“In my eyes, they have done their job,” Normant said. “I am very grateful for the community. This would not be possible without the support of the community.”

“We are here,” Hayworth said. “Our lease runs for a long time. The owner has been great. We are looking to take care of the west side here from years to come.”

Pet Pantry and Caffeinated Cow are set to reopen August 1, and Bob’s Mattresses will follow soon.