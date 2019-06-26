Businesses struggling after rain, hail storm in southwest Colorado Springs

Several businesses in the Cheyenne Plaza shopping center still feeling the effects of a father’s day hail storm on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

Now some business owners are worried the damage could be devastating to the livelihood.

The Cheyenne Plaza shopping center, next to the Cheyenne Mountain library, was getting the roof worked on, on Tuesday after the hail storm that hit the Broadmoor and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo last summer; however, businesses inside said its a little too late.

The massive amounts of hail and rain the area got on Father’s Day in combination with a roof that needed repairs, they now have a mess to clean up and costly water damage.

Jake Norment owns caffeinated cow in Colorado Springs and just celebrated one year in business.

“I own an ice cream and coffee shop, its been just smiles and happiness, this is just a great way to deflate a balloon, and take some of that joy away,” said Jake Norment with Caffeinated Cow. “It’s a roller coaster ride.”

But mother nature really took him for a ride on Father’s Day, now he’s looking at broken ceiling tiles and water damage.

“We are at a loss. We don’t know what to do, where to turn, where to go,” said Normant.

After talking to the property owner and insurance he could have a hefty bill out of pocket.

“It’ll affect us and put us out of businesses, essentially, that’s where we are at now. We’re lost,” said Normant.

He shed a few tears but said he’s not going down without a fight.

“So were are grateful for everyone’s help. There’s a lot of people who have stepped up and said they’d help us clean up. We have people supporting us every day. We are really grateful,” said Normant. “How long we can stay open? I don’t know, I really dot. I just want it fixed.”

They are still able to take customers, for now.

“We’ll make it. I’m not going to let it beat us. It’s just really hard, really hard to deal with. I have employees I have to take care of too, there are other people’s lives that are on the line as well,” Normant said, “It just hurts.”

Bob’s Discount Mattresses also in the same shopping center had gallons of water pouring through the roof, leaving them with a total loss.

“I get a call at home from my salesperson and had happened was he says ‘The place is flooding,’ ‘I say what are you talking about it? It cant be flooding’,” said Bob Weikel, owner of Bob’s Discount Mattresses.

Then owner Bob Weikel received a video of water flowing in to his store.

“I was thinking. I’m out of business!” said Weikel. “Everything is trashed, what am I going to do?”

He estimated about $70,000 in damage, plus all the mattresses that have to be restocked.

It’s a similar story for Dustin Haworth with Pet Pantry.

“The stress on my staff and myself and the family. Loss of product, hopefully, we don’t lose the valuable customers,” said Haworth.

Haworth estimates the his costs and the landlords costs total $150,000 – $200,000.

The last thing they expected was that their livelihood would be in the hands of mother nature.

The issue now is, everyone’s pointing fingers at everyone else.

The roofing company, property owner and insurance companies aren’t sure who’s responsibility it is.

Bob’s Discount Mattresses hopes to have things back to normal in 2 – 3 weeks with contractors on site.

The Pet Pantry has a temporary pop up shop right now next to the old one and Caffeinated Cow remains open but their not sure for how long.

The Burrowing Owl also in the same shopping is closed as well. They set up a GoFund Me page to help with their expenses.