Businesses find clarity as Supporting Pueblo website helps customers find them

PUEBLO, Colo. -– Among the many things COVID–19 has taught the community is how much storefront shopping means to local businesses, local economies and local governments.

At Springside Cheese, President and Co-owner Keith Hintz estimates over 95 percent of what they sell, was in store. During the holidays, maybe a third of orders come online but not enough to where closing down in-person shopping went smoothly.

“Our sales are down about 50 percent from last year over the same time period,” said Hintz. “It’s been difficult to get the word out relative to the changes we’ve made.”

In-person sales are limited to an interaction divided by the front door. Phone sales and online sales continue but Hintz feels, many of their customers missed the message. If customers ever left email addresses, newsletters were sent to them. Notes were posted on the storefront door. Numerous posts were made on social media.

“Our online site did not have the full suite of products that we offer so we’re working on that adjustment and it just takes time,” said Hintz.

While Hintz and his crew have spent time finding the kinks then working them out, business and community leaders have been working on a website of their own: SupportingPueblo.com.

“We’re trying to give them a fighting chance at continuing to sell their products,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Chair Garrison Ortiz.

The website is a local-only ‘Amazon’ as Ortiz calls it, conglomerates the products and services of Pueblo businesses into one website where customers can add products from various stores to an online cart and check out. Their purchases will then be delivered in two or three days or can be picked up at the Pueblo Convention Center.

“They’re able to pick up multiple purchases from multiple vendors in town at one location,” said Hintz. “It could reach customers or ours, new customers that don’t frequent our store at this time, and also drive some of our customers to other vendors in town and give them the opportunity to shop at some other local places.”

At this time, over 20 businesses have signed up for the website and Ortiz invites everyone to try. The website will go live for purchases on Thursday, April 23.