COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will enact a Burn Restriction Order that takes effect at noon on Friday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said burn restrictions are warranted due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs.

You can view CSFD’s guide below for what is and is not allowed during these restrictions.

Violators of the burn order could face punishments up to a $2,500 fine, imprisonment in jail, probation, or a combination thereof. Fires caused in violation of this Order may be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony arson violation.