Bureau Chief Joe Roybal promoted to undersheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.–El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder announced that Bureau Chief Joe Roybal will be promoted to undersheriff, effective Friday, Aug. 20, during his swearing-in ceremony.

Sheriff Elder said, “Chief Roybal is more than capable and ready to assume the responsibilities of Undersheriff. He will assume the position immediately following his swearing-in on August 20.”

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Roybal is a Colorado Springs native. He has attended the FBI National Academy, worked against illegal marijuana growth in the region, offered testimony to the Colorado legislature, has assisted in the operation of the largest jail in Colorado and is responsible for the Sheriff’s budget.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 3:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall.