(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bulldog that had been missing out of Thornton for over a year has been reunited with her family, after being found nearly 80 miles away in Colorado Springs.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted the story of Star the Bulldog on Facebook, and said the wayward pup had been brought into the shelter as a stray at the end of April.

During her intake, the shelter scanned her for a microchip, and luckily she had one. HSPPR called the phone number attached to the microchip, and reached a woman in disbelief. According to Star’s family, she had been missing for over a year from the city of Thornton, north of Denver!

According to Star’s owner, the pup had been playing in the backyard one moment, and the next, she was gone. More than a year later, Star was found in Colorado Springs.

Star’s family made the trip south to Colorado Springs, and once at the shelter, they showed the team photos and videos of when Star was a puppy, all the way up to a year old, and presented veterinary paperwork to prove Star was indeed their beloved pup.

“With all of this proof plus the microchip, we had no doubt that this was Star’s family,” said HSPPR. “When we brought Star out to say hello to her long-lost parents, she was a little shy at first, but then it hit her!”

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said Star would not stop wiggling once she realized who was there to reunite with her, but thankfully paused for just a moment so the team could capture the happy moment with a photo.

“Another super sweet Happy Tail brought to you by our amazing Admissions team! Happy Tails, Star!” said HSPPR.