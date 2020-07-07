Buffalo Lodge hosting socially distanced summer concert series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and Rocky Mountain Highway are teaming up to host a socially distanced summer concert series in western Colorado Springs.

The first concert, featuring Tender Foot Bluegrass and Roma Ransom, will be held Friday. It’s outdoors at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort. High Grade Foods and Catering will be offering food for purchase.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door (exact change or card only). Kids 10 and under are free. Only 165 tickets are available.

If the event has to be canceled, tickets will be refunded, minus Eventbrite’s fee.

>> Tap here for more information and tickets.