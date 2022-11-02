(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bubba’s 33 restaurant will honor veterans and active military in Colorado Springs by offering free dine-in lunch on Friday, Nov. 11, or raincheck vouchers valid through May of 2023.

Bubba’s 33 said the tradition of offering free lunch to veterans is an annual occurrence, serving all active, retired, and former U.S. military members. Veterans and military members can choose from six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch.

If any military servicemembers cannot attend the event, Bubba’s 33 is also distributing free raincheck vouchers on Veterans Day, good through May 30, 2023. Proof of service includes military or VA cards, or discharge papers.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bubba’s 33 in Colorado Springs, located at 5807 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.